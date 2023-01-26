Palestinians cut security ties with Israel over deadly raid

A masked Palestinian demonstrator burns tyres in a protest against a deadly Israeli army raid at Aida Refugee camp, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem (Mahmoud Illean/AP)
Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 16:53
Majdi Mohammed and Tia Goldenberg, Associated Press

The Palestinian Authority has declared it will halt the security co-operation that has solidified the authority’s hold over the West Bank, following Israel’s military raid into the occupied territory that killed nine Palestinians.

The sides maintain security ties in a shared effort to contain Islamic militants, and severing them raises fears that attacks by militant groups might not be prevented.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has tried such a move before as a form of protest with little success, in part because of the benefits the leadership enjoys from the relationship and also due to US and Israeli pressure to maintain it.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for the Palestinian Authority, made the announcement at a news conference in Ramallah several hours after the deadliest single Israeli raid in the West Bank in two decades.

He also said the Palestinians plan to file complaints against Israel to the International Criminal Court in The Hague and the UN Security Council.

The PA last cut security co-ordination with Israel in 2020, over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s drive to annex the occupied West Bank, which would make a future Palestinian state unviable.

But six months later, the PA resumed co-operation, signalling the financial importance of the relationship with Israel and the Palestinians’ relief at the election of US President Joe Biden.

Mr Netanyahu had also put his annexation plan on hold as part of a normalisation deal with the United Arab Emirates.

WestBankPlace: International
