Donald Trump reinstated to Facebook after two-year ban

Donald Trump (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 22:36
Barbara Ortutay and Jill Colvin, Associated Press

Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former US president Donald Trump’s personal account after a two-year suspension following the January 6 insurrection.

The company said in a blog post on Wednesday it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no “repeat offenders” who violate its rules.

“In the event that Mr Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” Meta, which is based in Menlo Park, California, said.

Donald Trump was suspended on January 7 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Trump, in a post on his own social media network, condemned Facebook’s decision to suspend his account as he praised his own site, Truth Social.

“FACEBOOK, which has lost Billions of Dollars in value since ‘deplatforming’ your favorite President, me, has just announced that they are reinstating my account. Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution!” he wrote.

He was suspended on January 7, a day after the deadly 2021 insurrection.

Other social media companies also kicked him off their platforms, though he was recently reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company.

He has not tweeted.

Banned from mainstream social media, Mr Trump has been relying on Truth Social, which he launched after being blocked from Twitter.

Tesla says fourth quarter profit rose 59%

