Pipe bomb found during Co Antrim security alert

A pipe bomb has been found following a security alert in Co Antrim.

The device was located in the Antrim Road area of Newtownabbey on Wednesday.

Army bomb disposal experts declared the pipe bomb as viable following a controlled explosion.

A PSNI spokesperson thanked the local community for their patience during the security operation.

“Detectives from Antrim CID are following several lines of enquiry and the device will be removed for further examination,” they said.

“At this stage we are uncertain as to how long this device has been in situ and are appealing for anyone with information about the incident that may assist in our investigation to contact Detectives at Antrim CID quoting reference number 562 of 25/1/23.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”



