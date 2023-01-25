Two dead as man stabs passengers on train in Germany

Two dead as man stabs passengers on train in Germany
Police and rescue services at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in Brockstedt, German (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)
Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 16:44
Associated Press Reporter

A man fatally stabbed two people and injured five others on a train in northern Germany before being arrested, police have said.

Germany’s Federal Police force said the man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before a regional train travelling from Kiel to Hamburg arrived at Brokstedt station.

Police spokesman Juergen Henningsen said two of the stabbed people died after the attack.

The interior minister of Schleswig-Holstein state, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, said the attack happened at about 3pm local time.

Police and forensic teams work at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in Germany (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)

“It is terrible,” Ms Suetterlin-Waack told German public broadcaster NDR.

“We are shocked and horrified that something like this has happened.”

Regional police and the federal police were on the scene and the prosecutor’s office was investigating the attack, NDR reported.

The train station in Brokstedt was closed for several hours.

Police did not provide any information on the suspect’s identity and said his possible motives were under investigation.

More in this section

French battlegroup holds Nato combat exercise in Romania French battlegroup holds Nato combat exercise in Romania
Ukraine forces retreat from Donbas town after onslaught Ukraine forces retreat from Donbas town after onslaught
London Assembly Police and Crime Committee ‘Two or three Met officers to appear in court each week’ as force bids to reform
trainPlace: International
Two people take down the diptych of Ecce Homo (Gustavo de la Paz/Europa Press/AP)

Spanish museum returns two paintings looted by Nazis to Poland

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.25 s