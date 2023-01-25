French battlegroup holds Nato combat exercise in Romania

French battlegroup holds Nato combat exercise in Romania
A French Leclerc main battle tank shoots during an exercise at a training range in Smardan, eastern Romania (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 13:59
Vadim Ghirda, Associated Press

Around 600 French soldiers deployed as part of a Nato battlegroup in Romania have held a combat exercise.

The aim was to test the 30-nation military alliance’s readiness on its eastern flank amid Russia’s war in neighbouring Ukraine.

The drill at a training range near Romania’s eastern town of Smardan on Wednesday involved some 200 military vehicles, including four French Leclerc battle tanks which practiced firing live ammunition.

A French serviceman takes part in an exercise at a training range in Smardan, eastern Romania (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Romania’s defence ministry said the main purpose of the exercise was to train the battlegroup “on the rapid deployment capability and execution of a combat mission” within a collective Nato defence operation.

The Leclerc tanks used are the same model French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he asked his defence minister to “work on” possibly sending to Ukraine.

Kyiv has persistently requested tanks from its western allies to help its war efforts.

After much hesitation, that request was finally granted by Germany on Wednesday when Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his government would provide German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks and also approve requests by other countries to do the same.

A French serviceman stands on a Leclerc main battle tank during the exercise (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, Nato bolstered its presence on Europe’s eastern flank, including by sending additional multinational battlegroups to alliance members Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia.

This month, the alliance deployed two surveillance planes to Romania, from where they will fly missions for several weeks to monitor Russian military activity near Nato’s borders.

The Awacs aircraft, which Nato refers to as its “eyes in the sky”, belong to a fleet of 14 usually based in west Germany.

Since the war started, Awacs have patrolled regularly over eastern Europe and the Baltic Sea region to track Russian warplanes.

More in this section

London Assembly Police and Crime Committee ‘Two or three Met officers to appear in court each week’ as force bids to reform
Tristan Tate Andrew Tate’s phones and laptops being searched as he says ‘there’s no justice’
New Berlin-Brandenburg Airport Entrance At Public Days, High Resolution Hasselblad shot. Name of the airport in letters readable Berlin Airport cancels all flights amid ground staff strike
FrancePlace: International
<p>Russian army T-90M tanks roll into position at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)</p>

Ukraine forces retreat from Donbas town after onslaught

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.24 s