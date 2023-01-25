Berlin Airport cancels all flights amid ground staff strike

Berlin Airport has cancelled all its flights for Wednesday as ground staff go on strike to demand higher pay (Bronstein/Alamy/PA)
Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 09:31
Associated Press reporters

Berlin Airport has cancelled all its flights for Wednesday as ground staff go on strike to demand higher pay.

The walk-out has affected about 300 flights to and from the German capital.

Labour union Verdi said its members are seeking a rise of 500 euro (£441.51) per month.

Employers have offered staff a one-off payment of 2,000 euro (£1,766.05), German news agency dpa reported.

Germany experienced its highest annual inflation in more than 70 years last year.

Surges in the cost of food and energy saw full-year inflation reach 7.9% in 2022.

StrikePlace: International
A Leopard 2 tank is pictured during a demonstration event held for the media by the German Bundeswehr in Munster near Hannover, Germany, in 2011 (Michael Sohn/AP)

Germany set to approve sending Leopard 2 tanks to battle Russians in Ukraine

