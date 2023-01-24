Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister

Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister
New Zealand’s new prime minister Chris Hipkins (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald/AP
Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 22:53
Nick Perry, Associated Press

Chris Hipkins has been sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister, following the unexpected resignation last week of Jacinda Ardern.

Hipkins, 44, has promised a back-to-basics approach focusing on the economy and what he described as the “pandemic of inflation”.

He will have less than nine months before contesting a tough general election, with opinion polls indicating his Labour Party is trailing its conservative opposition.

New Zealand governor-general Cindy Kiro officiated at the swearing-in ceremony after earlier accepting Ms Ardern’s resignation.

Mr Hipkins served as education and police minister under Ms Ardern.

He rose to public prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic, when he took on a kind of crisis management role.

But he and other liberals have long been in the shadow of Ms Ardern, who became a global star of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership.

Ms Ardern on Tuesday made her final public appearance as prime minister, saying the thing she would miss most was the people because they had been the “joy of the job”.

More in this section

Mike Tyson Woman accuses former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson of rape in early 90s
Mike Pence Classified documents ‘found at home of former US vice president Mike Pence’
Elon Musk: I had no ‘ill motive’ in tweet about Tesla buyout Elon Musk: I had no ‘ill motive’ in tweet about Tesla buyout
HipkinsPlace: International
M1 Abrams tanks at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs (Christian Murdock/The Gazette/AP)

US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s