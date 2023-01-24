Finland’s top diplomat hints at joining Nato without Sweden

Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/AP)
Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 08:43
Associated Press reporters

Finland’s top diplomat has appeared to suggest that his country may have to join Nato without Sweden after Turkey’s president cast doubt on the expansion of the military alliance.

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told Finnish broadcaster YLE: “We still have to evaluate the situation if it turns out that Sweden’s application is stalling for a long time to come.”

His comment came a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Sweden not to expect support for its bid for Nato membership following weekend protests in Stockholm by an anti-Islam activist and pro-Kurdish groups.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Sweden not to expect support for its Nato membership bid following protests by an anti-Islam activist and pro-Kurdish groups (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Sweden and Finland’s historic bid to join the alliance needs the approval of all existing Nato members, including Turkey, which has so far blocked the expansion, saying Sweden in particular needs to crack down on exiled Kurdish militants and their sympathisers.

Until now, Sweden and Finland have been committed to join the alliance together, but Mr Haavisto’s comment appeared to suggest Finland is considering proceeding without its Nordic neighbour.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told YLE that “we are in contact with Finland to find out what is really meant”.

Former Guatemalan president Alvaro Colom has died aged 71 (Richard Drew/AP)

Former president of Guatemala Alvaro Colom dies at 71

