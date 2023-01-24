60 of Nepal plane crash victims handed over to relatives

60 of Nepal plane crash victims handed over to relatives
Nepalese authorities have returned the bodies of 60 victims of the recent plane crash to families (Yunish Gurung/AP)
Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 07:47
Associated Press reporters

Authorities in Nepal have handed over to relatives the bodies of 60 of the victims of the recent plane crash, the airline said.

Rescuers are still searching for two bodies at the site where the Yeti Airlines flight with 72 people on board crashed in the resort town of Pokhara, 125 miles (200km) west of the capital, Kathmandu, on January 15.

Among the 10 other bodies recovered, six have been identified and will be returned to relatives soon and four others still need to be identified, the airline said in a statement.

Relatives and friends perform last rites for the plane crash victims, in Pokhara, Nepal (Yunish Gurung/AP)

The twin-engine ATR 72-500 aircraft plummeted into a gorge as it was approaching Pokhara International Airport in the Himalayan foothills. The crash site is about a mile (1.6km) from the runway at an elevation of about 2,700ft (820m).

While the cause of the crash is still unknown, some aviation experts say video taken from the ground of the plane’s last moments indicated it went into a stall, although is is unclear why.

Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority has also said the airport’s instrument landing system will not be working until February 26 – eight weeks after the airport began operations on January 1.

Aviation safety experts have said the absence reflects the poor air safety record in Nepal, where mountainous terrain and the resulting variable weather conditions make flying conditions difficult.

The crash is Nepal’s deadliest since 1992, when a Pakistan International Airlines plane ploughed into a hill as it tried to land in Kathmandu, killing all 167 people on board.

There have been 42 fatal plane crashes in Nepal since 1946, according to the Safety Matters Foundation.

More in this section

Seven dead as California mourns third mass killing in eight days Seven dead as California mourns third mass killing in eight days
Businessman ‘ordered killings’ of British journalist and companion in Amazon Businessman ‘ordered killings’ of British journalist and companion in Amazon
Hells Angels organised crime trial begins in Spain Hells Angels organised crime trial begins in Spain
planePlace: International
Former Guatemalan president Alvaro Colom has died aged 71 (Richard Drew/AP)

Former president of Guatemala Alvaro Colom dies at 71

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.211 s