Toddlers more likely to help dogs get treats than toys

Toddlers are more likely to help a dog reach a treat than a toy, especially if it has shown interest in the nibble.
The findings come as a part of a study that looked at whether youngsters were likely to impulsively help a pet.
Researchers found that a group of children aged two to three were twice as likely to help a dog reach a treat or toy when the animal showed interest than if it did not.
According to the study, the children were more likely to help the dogs get out-of-reach items if they already lived with a pet dog, the dogs were livelier and if the item was a treat rather than a toy.
Lead scientist Dr Rachna Reddy, a postdoctoral fellow in evolutionary anthropology at Duke University in North Carolina, said: “These findings lend support to our hypothesis that children’s early-developing proclivities for goal-reading and pro-sociality extend beyond humans to other animals.
“From several perspectives, children’s proclivities to attribute desires and goals to pet dogs during real-life, in-person interactions is unsurprising.
“However, we observed as early as two years of age, children behave in ways showing they are not only able to read the goal-directed behaviour of another animal but can and do employ that knowledge to help an animal reach its own goal.
The experiments conducted with three friendly dogs – Fiona, Henry and Seymour – took place at the University of Michigan’s child laboratory between 2015 and 2020.
Scientists recruited 97 toddlers – 51 girls and 46 boys – from middle-class families in and around the city of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and surrounding towns.
Forty-four of the children had dogs at home and 53 did not.
The study found that the toddlers gave dogs out-of-reach treats and toys in 50% of events where the animals tried to get the items themselves.
However, children only offered the dogs objects they had ignored on 26% of occasions.
Researchers also found that having a dog at home, the dog being highly engaged, and the out-of-reach object being food rather than a toy also increased the likelihood of the children giving dogs objects.
The findings are published in the journal Human-Animal Interactions.