Sunak orders investigation into Tory chair Nadhim Zahawi amid tax questions

Rishi Sunak said the minister, who is defying Labour demands for his resignation, would stay on during the inquiry, launched as a series of scandals mounted.
Nadhim Zahawi (Victoria Jones/PA)
Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 11:04
Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

Rishi Sunak has ordered an investigation into Nadhim Zahawi as the Tory party chairman faced growing calls to quit after paying a penalty to resolve a multimillion-pound tax dispute.

The British prime minister asked new ethics adviser Laurie Magnus on Monday to assess whether the former chancellor breached the ministerial code with the HMRC settlement.

Mr Sunak said the minister, who is defying Labour demands for his resignation, would stay on during the inquiry, launched as a series of scandals mounted.

During a visit to a Northampton hospital, Mr Sunak told broadcasters: “Integrity and accountability is really important to me and clearly in this case there are questions that need answering.

“That’s why I’ve asked our independent adviser to get to the bottom of everything, to investigate the matter fully and establish all the facts and provide advice to me on Nadhim Zahawi’s compliance with the ministerial code.

“I’m pleased that Nadhim Zahawi has agreed with that approach and has agreed to fully co-operate with that investigation.”

ZahawiPlace: UK
Physical model of the Estonia is presented during a news conference at the Maritime Museum in Tallinn (AP)

New 1994 ferry disaster report finds there was no collision and no explosion

