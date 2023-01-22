Nine killed in mass shooting after Lunar New Year event near LA

Nine killed in mass shooting after Lunar New Year event near LA
A police officer stands near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, California (Jae C Hong/AP)
Sun, 22 Jan, 2023 - 10:49
Andrew Dalton, Associated Press

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands.

LA police said the shooting occurred at a business premises in Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that is about 10 miles from the city centre.

It is understood to have occurred at about 10pm local time – 6am on Sunday in the UK.

Police vehicles at the scene in Monterey Park, California (Jae C Hong/AP)

Seung Won Choi, who owns a seafood restaurant in the area, told the Los Angeles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

He said he was told there was a gunman with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him. Mr Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.

