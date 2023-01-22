Classified documents found in Biden home, says president’s lawyer

Classified documents found in Biden home, says president’s lawyer
The access road to US President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. The Justice Department has searched Biden’s home in Delaware and located six documents containing classification markings and also took possession of some of his notes, the president’s lawyer said on Saturday, Jan. 21 (Carolyn Kaster/AP/PA)
Sun, 22 Jan, 2023 - 00:47
The Justice Department has searched US President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware and located six documents containing classification markings and also took possession of some of his notes, his lawyer has said.

Bob Bauer said the Justice Department conducted the search at Mr Biden’s Wilmington residence on Friday. He said it lasted about 13 hours.

The Justice Department “took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President,” Mr Bauer said in a statement.

The US Justice Department has searched President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware and located six documents containing classification markings, his lawyer said (Susan Walsh/AP/PA)

The prosecutors also “took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years,” he said.

The search followed more than a week after Mr Biden’s lawyers found six other classified documents in the president’s home library from his time as vice president, and nearly three months after lawyers found a small number of classified records at his former offices at the Penn Biden Centre in Washington.

The President and first lady Jill Biden were not at the home when it was searched. They are spending the weekend at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Mr Bauer said the FBI requested that the White House not comment on the search before it was conducted. He said the FBI “had full access to the President’s home, including personally handwritten notes, files, papers, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules, and reminders going back decades”.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed former Maryland US Attorney Robert Hur as a special counsel to investigate any potential wrongdoing surrounding the Biden documents.

“Since the beginning, the President has been committed to handling this responsibly because he takes this seriously,” White House lawyer Richard Sauber said on Saturday.

“The President’s lawyers and White House Counsel’s Office will continue to cooperate with DOJ and the Special Counsel to help ensure this process is conducted swiftly and efficiently.”

