Children evacuated after bus catches fire on way to school in England

Firefighters managed to put out the blaze, which left the 30-seater bus as a charred shell during Friday morning’s school run.
The burnt-out remains of a 30-seater bus that was damaged by fire in Hackney, east London (Eleanor Cunningham/PA)
Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 15:26
Helen William, PA

Children had to be evacuated from their school bus when it caught fire.

Another six vehicles and a small part of several surrounding properties on Wilton Way in Hackney, east London, were also damaged.

A Hackney Council spokesman said: “This morning a fire broke out on a school bus in Hackney.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

“All the children were evacuated with no injuries and a replacement bus was organised to deliver them to school.”

London Fire Brigade (LFB) took 42 emergency 999 calls alerting them to the bus fire.

They were called at 8.13am and the fire was brought under control by 9.20am.

“All passengers had left the vehicle before the brigade arrived.

“There have been no reports of injuries.”

