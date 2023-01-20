Macron expected to boost France’s military spending

Macron expected to boost France’s military spending
French President Emmanuel Macron (Ludovic Marin/AP
Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 08:28
French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to unveil his vision for modernising the military in his nuclear-armed country – taking into account the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and evolving threats around the world.

The plan is expected to include higher military spending in line with Nato expectations that members spend 2% of their GDP on defence.

Mr Macron will present the outlines of a future military spending plan for 2024-2030 meant to take into account the consequences of the war in Ukraine, and to boost defence spending in the coming years to reinforce France’s domestic security and the country’s ability to operate abroad.

Mr Macron is laying out the plan in a new year’s speech to civilian and military staff at the Mont-de-Marsan air base in southern France on Friday.

He wants France’s military strategy to strengthen the country’s role as an independent global power.

Friday’s speech comes as defence officials from the US and allies meet in Ramstein, Germany, to discuss further help for Ukraine.

