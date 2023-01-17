World's oldest person, Lucile Randon, dies at age of 118

This photo provided by the Sainte-Catherine Laboure care home communications manager shows Lucile Randon, Sister Andre's birth name, in Toulon, southern France, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. A 116-year-old French nun who is believed to be the world’s second-oldest person has survived COVID-19. French media reported that Sister André tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-January in France’s southern city of Toulon. (Sainte-Catherine Laboure care home/ David Tavella via AP)

Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 22:51
Reuters

French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, has passed away at the age of 118 in France, her retirement home told Reuters on Tuesday.

Lucile Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre when she joined a Catholic charitable order in 1944, had survived COVID last year.

She was born on February 11, 1904, and was the world's oldest living person according to the Gerontology Research Group's (GRG) World Supercentenarian Rankings List.

She died in her sleep at her nursing home in Toulon, a spokesman confirmed.

Lucile Randon took the name of Sister Andre when she joined a Catholic charitable order in 1944. 

In 2021, she tested positive for coronavirus in her retirement home in Toulon, southern France.  

Asked if she was scared to have COVID, Sister Andre previously told France's BFM television, "No, I wasn't scared because I wasn't scared to die... I'm happy to be with you, but I would wish to be somewhere else – join my big brother and my grandfather and my grandmother."

Execution Time: 0.23 s