Norwegian war crimes unit ‘hopes to speak to Wagner Group asylum seeker’

Last week, Mr Medvedev, who says he fears for his life, fled to Norway where he sought asylum.
Norwegian war crimes unit ‘hopes to speak to Wagner Group asylum seeker’
The Wagner Group is a private military contractor (AP)
Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 14:28
Jan M Olsen, Associated Prfess

Members of the Norwegian police unit that investigates war crimes have said they want to talk to a Russian asylum seeker who reportedly is a former high-ranking member of the private Russian military contractor Wagner Group.

Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service, which takes part in the investigation of war crimes in Ukraine with the International Criminal Court, said it was in contact with Andrey Medvedev and his Norwegian lawyer and “would like to conduct an interrogation of him in the near future. Medvedev has the status of a witness”.

Last week, Mr Medvedev, who says he fears for his life, fled to Norway where he sought asylum.

In a video posted by the Russian dissident group Gulagu.net, Mr Medvedev said he came under Russian gunfire before he crossed into the Scandinavian country.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is said to have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

He explained he had left the Wagner Group after his contract, initially from July to November, was extended without his consent, and was willing to testify about any war crimes he witnessed and denied he participated in any.

In the video interview with France-based Gulagu, the ex-fighter said he feared experiencing the same fate as another recruit whose head was reportedly smashed in by a sledgehammer by the Wagner Group in a public execution.

In a segment apparently filmed before he fled Russia, he asks for help from Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Federal Security Service, or FSB, among others.

Gulagu’s Vladimir Osechkin said that Mr Medvedev and another man reached out for help in December.

“He himself has said that he has been part of the Wagner Group, and it is interesting for the National Criminal Investigation Service to get more information about this period,” the Norwegian police said.

Last week, police in Arctic Norway said a person had illegally entered from Russia by crossing the border, which is 123 miles long.

The man was detained by Norwegian border guards and the arrest was undramatic, police said, adding that he went to a private house in the border area and asked for help.

Police in Norway said that they had been notified late Thursday by Russian border guards who discovered traces in the snow that could indicate that someone had crossed the border illegally.

The Wagner Group, owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a millionaire with ties to Mr Putin, includes a large number of convicts recruited in Russian prisons who have spearheaded attacks in the war with Ukraine.

The group has has become increasingly influential in Africa, where it has been pushing Russian disinformation, building alliances with governments and gaining access to oil, gas, gold, diamonds and valuable minerals.

More in this section

Climate activists stage more protests against German coal mine expansion Climate activists stage more protests against German coal mine expansion
EU chief unveils ‘Green Deal Industrial Plan’ to head off US and China challenge EU chief unveils ‘Green Deal Industrial Plan’ to head off US and China challenge
Nepal co-pilot’s husband died in 2006 crash while flying for same airline Nepal co-pilot’s husband died in 2006 crash while flying for same airline
WagnerGroupPlace: International
Norwegian war crimes unit ‘hopes to speak to Wagner Group asylum seeker’

Belarus opposition leader denounces treason trial as ‘a farce’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.236 s