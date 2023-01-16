Man dies after crashing limousine into Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate

A destroyed car lies between two pillars of the Brandenburg Gate (dpa via AP)
Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 09:28
AP Reporters

A man has died after crashing a limousine into Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, German police said.

Images from the scene show the mangled wreck of the vehicle between two pillars of the capital’s popular sightseeing spot.

There was no immediate information about the identity of the driver.

No-one else was hurt, and the structure was undamaged, officials said (dpa via AP)

Police said initial information indicated that other people were not harmed in the crash, which happened shortly before midnight.

Parts of the Brandenburg Gate were covered in soot, but there appeared to be no major damage to the structure.

The coffin of former king of Greece Constantine II arrive for his funeral at Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens (Pool via AP)

Thousands turn out to bid farewell to last king of Greece

