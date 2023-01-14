Greta Thunberg joins protest in Germany against coal mine expansion

Greta Thunberg joins protest in Germany against coal mine expansion
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg in Erkelenz (AP)
Sat, 14 Jan, 2023 - 14:33
AP Reporters

Climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg has joined thousands of people demonstrating against the demolition of a village in western Germany to make way for the expansion of a coal mine.

The Swedish activist joined fellow protesters against the clearance of Luetzerath, walking through the nearby village of Keyenberg and past muddy fields amid persistent rain.

Protesters chanted “Every village stays” and “You are not alone”.

On the sidelines of the protest, police said people had broken through their barriers, with some getting into the Garzweiler coal mine.

People attend a protest rally at the Garzweiler opencast mine (AP)

As the demonstration took place, the clearance of Luetzerath was well advanced.

The operation to evict climate activists holed up in the village kicked off on Wednesday morning. In the first three days of the operation, police said that about 470 people had left the site, 320 of them voluntarily.

They said on Friday afternoon that there were no longer any activists in the remaining buildings or on their roofs.

German news agency dpa reported that they said Saturday they still had to tackle 15 “structures” such as tree houses and were trying to get into a tunnel in which two people were believed to be holed up.

Work to demolish buildings is already under way.

Police officers push back demonstrators on the edge of the opencast lignite mine Garzweiler at the village Luetzerath (dpa via AP)

Luetzerath has become a cause celebre for critics of Germany’s climate efforts.

Environmentalists say bulldozing the village to expand the Garzweiler mine would result in huge amounts of greenhouse gas emissions.

The government and utility company RWE argue the coal is needed to ensure Germany’s energy security.

The regional and national governments, both of which include the environmentalist Green party, reached a deal with RWE last year allowing it to destroy the abandoned village in return for ending coal use by 2030, rather than 2038.

More in this section

Vatican Funeral Vatican holds funeral for cardinal who branded Francis’ papacy ‘catastrophic’
China covid tests China reports almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths since early December
Lithuania Pipeline Explosion Lithuanian gas explosion blamed on technical malfunction
minePlace: International
Russia Ukraine War

Russian missiles hit key infrastructure in Kyiv

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.254 s