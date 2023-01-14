Israeli forces kill two Palestinians during raid

Israeli troops have shot and killed two Palestinian men during a military raid in the occupied West Bank, according to medical officials.

A third Palestinian also died of wounds sustained in a separate Israeli raid nearly two weeks earlier, Palestinian health chiefs added.

The Israeli military said its soldiers opened fire in the village of Jaba after gunmen in a passing vehicle shot at them. They said that soldiers later confiscated an M-16 rifle from the vehicle.

The bloodshed raised the number of Palestinians killed in fighting with the Israelis to 11 this year, as deadly fighting in the area from 2022 shows no signs of slowing in the new year.

Two men were killed in the incident (AP)

The Palestinian health ministry identified the men as Ezzeddin Hamamrah, 24, and Amjad Khleleyah, 23.

Jaba is south of Jenin, a town in the northern West Bank that has seen some of the heaviest fighting in nearly a year of violence.

The health ministry also said Samer al-Jaabari, 19, died from wounds he sustained on January 2 in fighting west of Jenin.

Al-Jaabari was injured when Israeli troops stormed a village to demolish the homes of two Palestinian gunmen who had killed an Israeli soldier during a firefight in September.

Israeli military officials said their personnel were fired at from a passing car (AP)

Two Palestinians, including a gunman, were killed during confrontations with Israeli forces that day.

Israel ramped up its military raids last spring after a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 people.

Israel says the operations are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see them as further entrenchment of Israel’s 55-year, open-ended occupation of land they seek for their future state.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 2022, Israeli rights group B’Tselem reported, making last year the deadliest since 2004.