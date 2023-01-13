Apple boss Tim Cook to take more than 40% pay cut

Apple chief executive Tim Cook will take a more than 40% pay cut this year from a year earlier as the company adjusts how it calculates his compensation partly based on a recommendation from Mr Cook himself.

Apple said in a regulatory filing that Mr Cook’s target total compensation is 49 million dollars (£40 million) for 2023, with a three million dollar (£2.4 million) base salary, and six million dollar (£4.9 million) cash incentive – both unchanged from the previous year – and 40 million dollars (£32.8 million) in equity awards.