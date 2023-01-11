Rock guitarist Jeff Beck dies aged 78 from bacterial meningitis

Beck was often described as one of the greatest guitarists of all time.
File photo dated 13/01/11 of Jeff Beck performs during A Concert For Killing Cancer, at HMV Hammersmith Apollo, west London. Renowned rock guitarist Jeff Beck, known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, has died at the age of 78, his representatives said. Issue date: Wednesday January 11, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Beck. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 22:09
Renowned rock guitarist Jeff Beck, known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, has died at the age of 78, his family has said.

The Grammy award-winning musician died “peacefully” on Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis.

A statement posted on the musician’s official Twitter page read: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing.

“After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday.

“His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

