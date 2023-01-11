White House: Jill Biden has cancerous lesions removed

Surgeons removed a cancerous lesion above US first lady Jill Biden’s right eye on Wednesday, as well as another cancerous lesion on her chest, the White House said, while a third lesion on her left eyelid was being examined.

Dr Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, said examinations showed that the lesion over Mrs Biden’s left eye and one newly discovered on her chest were both confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma.