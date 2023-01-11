Police bid to clear activists from German village condemned in favour of mine

Climate activist stand in front of police officers in riot gear at the village of Luetzerath (AP)
Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 08:09
AP Reporters

Police are attempting to evict activists seeking to prevent the demolition of a village in western Germany to make way for the expansion of a coal mine.

Officers in riot gear moved into the village of Luetzerath, which has become a flashpoint in the debate over the country’s efforts to tackle climate change.

Environmentalists say bulldozing the village to expand the nearby Garzweiler coal mine would result in huge amounts of greenhouse gas emissions.

Climate activist block a road at the village Luetzerath (AP)

The government and utility company RWE said the coal is needed to ensure Germany’s energy security.

On Tuesday, protesters refused to heed a court ruling effectively banning them from the area.

Some dug trenches, built barricades and perched on top of giant tripods in an effort to stop heavy machines from reaching the village, before police pushed them back by force.

Police officers stand next to the Garzweiler lignite opencast mine (AP)

RWE reached a deal with the regional government last year that allows the village to be destroyed in return for ending coal use by 2030, rather than 2038.

But climate campaigners say the agreement to expand the massive open-cast mine goes against Germany’s international commitments to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.

They also cite studies suggesting the coal beneath Luetzerath may never be needed.

The utility company said in a statement that “today, RWE Power will start to demolish the former settlement of Luetzerath”.

It said it is “appealing to the squatters to observe the rule of law and to end the illegal occupation of buildings, plants and sites belonging to RWE peacefully”.

