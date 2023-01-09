Tánaiste 'deeply disturbed' by Brazil violence as 300 arrested

The Tánaiste has said he is "deeply disturbed" by the violent scenes in Brazil overnight, which saw 300 people arrested.

Micheál Martin, who is also the Defence Minister, was speaking in the wake of thousands of supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro storming the Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace, before they trashed the nation’s highest seats of power.

In scenes eerily similar to those of the January 6 riots in the US, protesters were seeking military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust the newly inaugurated leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Tweeting on Sunday evening, Mr Martin responded to the scenes.

He wrote: "Deeply disturbed by the scenes in Brazil’s capital Brasilia today. Ireland condemns this violent attack on democratic institutions and fully supports @LulaOficial and Brazilian democracy."

There are an estimated 12,000 Brazilian nationals residing in Ireland.

Around 8,000 of them voted in the first round of the race back in October, with Croke Park used as a voting centre.

Mr Lula won the election by a 50.90%-49.10% margin.

He was president from 2003-2010, and his return to power marks the culmination of a political comeback that is both thrilling supporters and enraging opponents in a fiercely polarised nation.

Mr Lula has said his priorities are fighting poverty and investing in education and health.

He has also said he will bring illegal deforestation of the Amazon to a halt.