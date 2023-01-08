Bolsonaro supporters storm Congress in Brazil’s capital

It came just a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Bolsonaro supporters storm Congress in Brazil’s capital
Protesters, supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil on Sunday (Eraldo Peres/AP/PA)
Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 20:10
Associated Press reporters

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his electoral defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the country’s capital on Sunday.

It came just a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on the roofs, broke windows and invaded all three buildings, which are connected through the vast Three Powers square in Brasilia.

Some are calling for a military intervention to restore the far-right Mr Bolsonaro to power.

Images on TV channel Globo News showed protesters roaming the presidential palace, many of them wearing green and yellow, the colours of the flag that have also come to symbolise the Bolsonaro government.

Protesters, supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro, clash with police as they storm the Planalto Palace in Brasilia (Eraldo Peres/AP/PA)

The incidents recalled the January 6 invasion of the US Capitol, something many political analysts and the judiciary have warned about for months.

It was likely that Congress and the Supreme Court had limited personnel inside the buildings on a Sunday.

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro storm the Planalto Palace (Eraldo Peres/AP/PA)

Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting against his opponent’s electoral win since October 30, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fires and gathering outside military buildings, asking armed forces to intervene.

Many believed the election results were fraudulent or unreliable.

“This absurd attempt to impose their will by force will not prevail,” said Justice Minister Flavio Dino on his Twitter account. “The government of the Federal District has ensured there will be reinforcements. And the forces at our disposal are at work.”

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said he was in permanent contact with Brasilia’s governor, Ibaneis Rocha, and that the entire police apparatus had been mobilised to control the situation.

Mr Bolsonaro, who flew to the US ahead of the inauguration, has not yet condemned or commented on the ongoing situation.

Read More

Lula sworn in as president to lead polarised Brazil

More in this section

Anti-government protest Iran protesters told they are ‘bringing down the patriarchy’
Russia Ukraine War Two killed in east Ukraine as Russia claims it killed 600 in barracks strike
Russia Ukraine War Ukrainians honour dead fighter with outdoor funeral in Kyiv
CongressPlace: International
(Elimane Fall/AP)

Forty dead and dozens hurt in head-on bus smash in Senegal

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.219 s