Two killed in east Ukraine as Russia claims it killed 600 in barracks strike

At least two people have been killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine, officials said as Russia claimed it carried out deadly missile strikes on barracks used by Ukrainian troops in the war.
Two killed in east Ukraine as Russia claims it killed 600 in barracks strike
Fragments of a military plane are seen near Kherson, Ukraine (Libkos/AP)
Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 15:07
Associated Press reporters

At least two people have been killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine, officials said as Russia claimed it carried out deadly missile strikes on barracks used by Ukrainian troops in the war.

Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said one person died in strikes on Bakhmut and eight others in the region were hurt.

He also reported rocket attacks on Kramatorsk and Konstantynivka.

In the Kharkiv region, the town of Merefa was hit during the night, killing one person, while two other settlements in the region were shelled, governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The Russian military said missiles launched at Kramatorsk hit barracks used by Ukrainian troops, killing 600 people.

There was no comment from Ukrainian officials and it was not immediately possible to independently verify the claim.

It comes almost a week after Ukraine forces fired rockets at a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed, killing dozens of them in one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin’s forces since the war began over 10 months ago.

Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the missile strikes were retaliation for Ukraine’s attack in Makiivka, in which at least 89 Russian soldiers died.

“Over the past day, Russian intelligence means detected and reliably confirmed through various independent channels some temporary bases of Ukrainian servicemen in Kramatorsk,” he said.

Nina Gonchar, 93, sits in her house, which was mostly destroyed by Russian forces in the recently retaken village of Bogorodychne, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

“As a result of a massive rocket strike on these temporary bases of Ukrainian units, more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen were killed.”

Seven missile strikes were launched on Kramatorsk overnight, damaging an “educational facility and an industrial facility”, the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform said.

It quoted Mr Kyrylenko as saying: “In Kramatorsk, the buildings of an educational institution, an industrial facility and a garage co-operative were damaged.”

Ukrinform said “according to preliminary information, nobody was injured during the shelling”.

The latest developments come after Russian forces ended a partially observed, unilateral ceasefire timed to coincide with Orthodox Christmas celebrations on Saturday.

More in this section

Outrigger canoes in the bay at Port Olry - Espititu Santo, Vanuatu Tsunami warning issued after strong earthquake hits Vanuatu in Pacific
Vatican Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Public allowed to view tomb of Pope Benedict
Iraq Baghdad’s Green Zone reopens to public in bid to ease traffic jams
RussiaPlace: International
<p>Ukrainian servicemen stand guard by the coffin of their comrade Oleh Yurchenko, who was killed in a battle with Russian forces in Donetsk region, during a commemoration ceremony in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday January 8 2023 (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)</p>

Ukrainians honour dead fighter with outdoor funeral in Kyiv

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.235 s