Tsunami warning issued after strong earthquake hits Vanuatu in Pacific

Tsunami warning issued after strong earthquake hits Vanuatu in Pacific
Outrigger canoes in the bay at Port Olry (lkonya/Alamy/PA)
Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 13:22
Associated Press reporters

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.

The earthquake was centred 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Vanuatu is home to about 280,000 people and prone to natural disasters, with six active volcanoes and regular cyclones and earthquakes.

It sits on the Pacific “Ring Of Fire” – the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.

More in this section

Iraq Baghdad’s Green Zone reopens to public in bid to ease traffic jams
Germany Coal Plant Protest Climate activists vow to defend village at risk from coal mine expansion
Germany-Chemical Attack Plot German police arrest man in chemical attack plot
EarthquakePlace: International
Vatican Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Public allowed to view tomb of Pope Benedict

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.219 s