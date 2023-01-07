Thousands of Israelis protest against new government’s policies

Thousands of Israelis protest against new government’s policies
Protesters march in Tel Aviv (AP)
Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 20:19
AP Reporters

Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets to protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government that opponents say threaten democracy and freedoms.

The protesters gathered in the central city of Tel Aviv days after the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in the country’s 74-year history was sworn in.

The protest was led by left-wing and Arab members of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset.

They contend that proposed plans by the new Cabinet will hinder judicial system and widen societal gaps.

The placard reads: ‘The settler government is against me.’ (AP)

The left-wing protesters slammed Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who on Wednesday unveiled the government’s long-promised overhaul of the judicial system that aims to weaken the country’s Supreme Court.

Critics accused the government of declaring war on the legal system, saying the plan will upend Israel’s system of checks and balances and undermine its democratic institutions by giving absolute power to the new governing coalition.

Protesters also called for peace and co-existence between Jews and Arab residents of the country.

More in this section

Mexico Subway Crash Subway trains collision in Mexico City kills one, injures 16
Switzerland Iran Protest Iran executes two more men detained amid nationwide protests
France Protest Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris
ProtestPlace: International
<p>Pupils and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School after a shooting (The Virginian-Pilot via AP)</p>

Teacher shot by six-year-old at school ‘showing signs of improvement’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.262 s