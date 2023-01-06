One hurt as crane falls on to shopping centre in Norway during high winds

A construction crane has crashed on to a shopping centre in central Norway amid strong winds, hurting at least one person and leaving another unaccounted for, police said.

The winds likely caused the unmanned crane, which was at least 165 feet high to slam on to the retail hub in Melhus, which is south of Trondheim, the Scandinavian country’s third-largest city, police spokesman Ebbe Kimo told the VG newspaper.