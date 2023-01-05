Mercedes recalls nearly 324,000 vehicles because of engine stalling

The Mercedes Benz logo on top of a building in Berlin, Germany (Itani/Alamy/PA)
Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 13:42
Associated Press reporters

Mercedes is recalling nearly 324,000 vehicles in the US because the engines can stall while they are being driven.

The recall covers a range of models from 2012 to 2020, including the ML550, ML350, AMG ML63, ML250, ML400, GLE450, GLE300, GLE350, GLE550, GLE400, AMG GLE43 and AMG GLE63.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in documents on Thursday that water can accumulate in the spare tyre wheel well and damage the fuel pump control unit.

That can make the engines stall.

A 2012 Mercedes Benz AMG ML63 (Car Collection/Alamy/PA)

Dealers will check for water intrusion, install a drain plug and replace the fuel pump if needed.

Owners will be notified by letter starting from February 21.

Mercedes said in documents it is aware of 773 US warranty claims, field reports and service reports due to the problem.

The company said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the defect.

Ukrainian businessman and former politician Kostiantyn Zhevago, centre, in a mask and cap (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

