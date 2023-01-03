China threatens ‘counter-measures’ as countries introduce Covid screening

China threatens ‘counter-measures’ as countries introduce Covid screening
(Steve Parsons/PA)
Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 10:06
Associated Press reporters

Beijing has condemned the introduction of Covid-19 testing on passengers arriving in some countries from China, and threatened its own counter-measures.

“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing.

“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the Covid measures for political purposes and will take counter-measures based on the principle of reciprocity.”

Russia will step up exploding drone attacks on Ukraine, says Volodymyr Zelensky
Brazilians mourn Pele at the stadium where he got his start
Pakistan says it will not allow countries to shelter militants
Pilgrims keep streaming to Vatican to honour Pope Benedict

Pilgrims keep streaming to Vatican to honour Pope Benedict

