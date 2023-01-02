Botswana issues arrest warrant for former president Ian Khama

An arrest warrant has been issued former President Ian Khama on a charge of illegal possession of firearms (AP/PA)
Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 13:53
Sello Motseta, Associated Press

An arrest warrant has been issued in Botswana for former President Ian Khama on a charge of illegal possession of firearms.

Mr Khama, currently living in neighbouring South Africa, denies the charge, his lawyer said.

The former president was formally charged in April last year but has not yet appeared in court. A Botswana court issued the warrant for Mr Khama’s arrest on December 29.

Mr Khama has been in South Africa for about a year, after falling out with his hand-picked successor, President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

There’s been no crime. I have done nothing wrong

Mr Khama, 69, president of Botswana between 2008 and 2018, said he is being hounded for his opposition to Mr Masisi.

“There’s been no crime. I have done nothing wrong,” Mr Khama told South Africa’s state broadcaster SABC.

He said the warrant is part of Masisi’s campaign to persecute him as Botswana approaches general elections in 2024.

“I have been and I will continue being more and more targeted in this manner because I remain the most constant voice condemning and exposing Masisi for the incompetent failure that he is,” Mr Khama told the Voice of America.

Botswana has not yet asked South Africa to extradite Khama.

Mr Khama, the son of Botswana’s first President Seretse Khama, was the fourth president of the southern African country. After serving as commander of the Botswana Defence Force, he was vice president from 1998 to 2008 and then became president when Festus Mogae retired.

Mr Khama was re-elected in the 2009 elections and won re-election again in 2014, leaving office after completing two five-year terms.

He left the ruling Botswana Democratic Party in 2019 and is now patron of the splinter Botswana Patriotic Front.

