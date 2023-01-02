Ukraine reports more exploding drone attacks by Russia

Ukraine reports more exploding drone attacks by Russia
An emergency worker walks in front of a damaged hotel following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 07:13
Associated Press reporters

Russia has deployed multiple drones overnight to attack parts of Ukraine and dozens were shot down, Ukrainian officials said.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday morning that 40 exploding drones “headed for Kyiv” overnight, according to air defence forces, and all were destroyed.

He said 22 drones were destroyed over Kyiv, three in the outlying region and 15 over neighbouring provinces.

An infrastructure facility in the capital was damaged and an explosion occurred in one city district, the mayor said. It was not immediately clear whether that was caused by drones or other munitions.

In the larger Kyiv region, a “critical infrastructure object” and residential buildings were hit, governor Oleksiy Kuleba said.

Seven drones were shot down over the southern Mykolaiv region, according to governor Vitali Kim, and three more were shot down in the south-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War New Year Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks
Brazil Lula Inauguration Lula sworn in as president to lead polarised Brazil
Germany Obit Benedict XVI Aide recounts Benedict’s last words
RussiaPlace: International
This image from a video shows a crashed helicopter on Gold Coast, Australia Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Two helicopters collided Monday afternoon over the Australian beach. (CH9 via AP)

Four passengers killed as helicopters collide over Australian beach

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.224 s