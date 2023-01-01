Lula sworn in as president to lead polarised Brazil

Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been sworn in as president in the capital Brasilia, assuming office for the third time after thwarting outgoing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s re-election bid.

Mr Lula was president from 2003-2010, and his return to power marks the culmination of a political comeback that is both thrilling supporters and enraging opponents in a fiercely polarised nation.