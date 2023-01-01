Ukraine hit by fresh Russian missile attacks

Ukraine hit by fresh Russian missile attacks
An emergency worker walks in front of a damaged hotel following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (Felipe Dana/AP)
Sun, 01 Jan, 2023 - 13:29
Renata Brito, Associated Press

Ukrainians have had a grim start to 2023, with yet more sirens and fresh missile attacks on their territory, as the death toll from Russia’s massive New Year’s Eve assault across the country climbed to at least three.

Night-time shelling that battered parts of the southern city of Kherson killed one person, wounded another and blew out hundreds of windows in a children’s hospital, according to deputy presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old woman injured in a rocket attack in eastern Khmelnytskyi later died of her wounds, the city’s mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn said.

Multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday and through the night, injuring dozens, a sign that the pace of Russian attacks had picked up.

Ukrainian officials claimed Russia was now deliberately targeting civilians, seeking to create a climate of fear and dent morale.

The blasts came just 36 hours after Russia launched a barrage of missiles on Thursday to damage energy infrastructure facilities, an unusually quickened rhythm that alarmed Ukrainian officials.

First lady Olena Zelenska expressed outrage that such massive missile attacks could come just before New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“Ruining lives of others is a disgusting habit of our neighbours,” she said.

On Saturday in Kyiv, an Associated Press photographer at the scene of the explosions saw the body of a woman as her husband and son stood nearby.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said two schools were also damaged, including a nursery.

Emergency workers arrive at a residential area hit during a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

Some Ukrainians defied the danger, however, to return to the country to reunite with families for the holidays.

More in this section

Vatican Pope New Year Pope holds New Year’s Day Mass as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
New Year New York New year sweeps in across the world
Virus Outbtreak China Canada and Australia impose Covid rules on travellers from China
RussiaPlace: International
Shoppers have taken to social media to express their confusion and frustration over Easter eggs already being on sale in supermarkets (PA)

Sight of Easter eggs on UK supermarket shelves leaves Twitter users confused

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.23 s