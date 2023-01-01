Ukraine hit by fresh Russian missile attacks

Ukrainians have had a grim start to 2023, with yet more sirens and fresh missile attacks on their territory, as the death toll from Russia’s massive New Year’s Eve assault across the country climbed to at least three.

Night-time shelling that battered parts of the southern city of Kherson killed one person, wounded another and blew out hundreds of windows in a children’s hospital, according to deputy presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko.