Xi Jinping says China on ‘right side of history’

China “stands on the right side of history”, the country’s leader Xi Jinping said in a New Year’s address (AP/PA)
Sat, 31 Dec, 2022 - 13:44
Associated Press reporters

China “stands on the right side of history”, the country’s leader Xi Jinping said in a New Year’s address despite questions over his government’s handling of Covid-19 and economic and political challenges at home and abroad.

Speaking on national television, Mr Xi largely avoided directly addressing issues confronting the country, pointing instead to successes in agricultural production, poverty elimination and its hosting of the Winter Olympics in February.

However, he later turned to the challenges facing the world’s most populous country and second-largest economy, saying: “The world is not at peace.”

(China will) always steadfastly advocate for peace and development ... and unswervingly stands on the right side of history

China will “always steadfastly advocate for peace and development … and unswervingly stands on the right side of history”, he said.

Recent weeks have seen street protests against Mr Xi’s government, the first facing the ruling Communist Party for more than three decades.

Mr Xi’s speech follows a U-turn on China’s hard-line Covid-19 containment policy that has sparked a massive surge in infections and demands from the US and other countries for travellers from China to prove they are not infected.

Meanwhile, the economy is fighting its way out of the doldrums, spurring rising unemployment, while ties with the US and other major nations are at historic lows.

Setting aside their uncertainty, people in Beijing and other cities have returned to work, shopping areas and restaurants, with consumers preparing for January’s Lunar New Year holiday, the most significant in the Chinese calendar.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping spoke via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP/PA)

Mr Xi, who is also head of the armed forces, was in October given a third five-year term as head of the almost 97 million-member Communist Party.

Having sidelined potential rivals and eliminated all limits on his terms in office, he could potentially serve as China’s leader for the rest of his life.

China has also come under pressure for its continued support for Russia, and on Friday, Mr Xi held a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he was quoted as describing the events in Ukraine as a “crisis”.

The term marked a departure from China’s usual references to the “Ukraine situation”.

In his remarks to Mr Putin, Mr Xi was careful to reiterate Chinese support for Moscow. China has pledged a “no limits” friendship with Russia and has not blamed Mr Putin for the conflict, while attacking the US and Nato and condemning punishing economic sanctions imposed on Russia.

