Former pope Benedict in stable condition, says Vatican

“Last night the Pope Emeritus was able to rest well,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was able to participate in Mass on Friday (Andrew Medichini/AP/PA)
Fri, 30 Dec, 2022 - 15:08
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, whose health has been deteriorating, is in a stable condition and was able to participate in Mass in his room, the Vatican has said.

“Last night the Pope Emeritus was able to rest well,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement. “He also participated in the celebration of Holy Mass in his room yesterday afternoon. At present his condition is stationary.”

On Wednesday, Pope Francis revealed that his 95-year-old predecessor was “very ill” and he went to see him in his home in the Vatican Gardens.

In 2013, Benedict became the first pope in 600 years to resign, and he chose to live out his retirement in seclusion in a converted monastery in the Vatican.

Benedict XVI lucid and stable but in serious condition, Vatican says

PopePlace: International
Most Read

