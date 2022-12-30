South Korea’s unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

South Korea’s unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare
A light trail is seen in Goyang, South Korea,as the country’s military confirmed it test-fired a solid-fuelled rocket (Ahn Young-joon/AP/PA)
Fri, 30 Dec, 2022 - 13:49
Hyung-jin Kim, Associated Press

South Korea’s military confirmed it test-fired a solid-fuelled rocket on Friday after its unannounced launch triggered a brief public scare of a suspected UFO appearance or a North Korean missile launch.

The Defence Ministry said the rocket launch was part of its efforts to build a space-based surveillance capability and bolster its defences.

It said it did not notify the general public of the launch in advance because it involved sensitive military security issues.

A white and red vapour trail could be seen snaking behind a bright white light in parts of South Korea’s sky.

South Korean social media and internet sites were abuzz with messages by citizens who said they saw a soaring object, rainbow-coloured vapour trail or other mysterious lights. Some also posted photos and videos.

South Korean emergency offices and police received hundreds of citizens’ reports of witnessing of a suspicious flying object and mysterious lights across the country, according to local media.

South Korean soldiers operate a vulcan automatic cannon during a military exercise in Yangju, South Korea, three days after the North flew drones into its territory for the first time in five years (South Korea Defence Ministry via AP/PA)

The South Korean rocket launch came four days after the South accused the North of flying five drones across the rivals’ border for the first time in five years.

South Korea’s military detected the drones but failed to shoot them down, causing security concerns about its air defence network. The military later offered a rare apology for that.

South Korean officials said they plan to use a solid-fuelled rocket to put the nation’s first spy satellite into orbit. In March, South Korea conducted its first successful launch of a solid-fuel rocket.

Solid-fuel rockets reduce launch times, have simpler structures and are cheaper to develop and manufacture than liquid-fuel rockets, South Korean officials said.

The Defence Ministry said Friday’s launch was a follow-up test of the March launch.

North Korea is also pushing to develop its first military surveillance satellite and other high-tech weapons systems to cope with what it calls US hostility.

Earlier this year, North Korea performed a record number of missile tests in what experts call a bid to prefect its nuclear weapons technology and boost its leverage in future dealings with the United States.

More in this section

Trump Taxes Trump’s tax returns to be released on Friday after long fight
Iran Protests Iran holds military drill near strategic Strait of Hormuz
US China Military US says Chinese fighter jet could have caused air collision
tensionsPlace: International
Inmates hold a sign with a message that reads in Spanish: “Camacho, we do not want you here in San Pedro”, during a protest against the possible transfer of Santa Cruz Gov. Luis Fernando Camacho to the detention facility in La Paz, Bolivia (Jose Lavayen/AP/PA)

Bolivia judge orders opposition head to be remanded in custody

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.239 s