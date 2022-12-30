Andrew Tate detained in Romania over human trafficking case

Andrew Tate detained in Romania over human trafficking case

Tate and his brother Tristan will be detained for 24 hours alongside two Romanian suspects. Picture: Instagram

Fri, 30 Dec, 2022 - 06:54
Reuters

Romanian prosecutors said on Thursday they have detained divisive internet personality and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

Tate, banned from many social media platforms for misogynistic comments and hate speech, and his brother Tristan will be detained for 24 hours alongside two Romanian suspects, prosecutors from the anti organised-crime unit said in a statement after raiding their properties in Bucharest.

They declined to comment but their lawyer confirmed they had been detained.

"The four suspects ... appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost," prosecutors said.

"They would have gained important sums of money."

Prosecutors said they had found six women who had been sexually exploited by the suspects.

Tate has said women are partially responsible for being raped and that they belong to men.

Earlier this week, the British national was told to get a life by climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter after he told her he owned 33 cars with "enormous emissions."

More in this section

Vivienne Westwood Backstage - London Fashion Week 2016 'I will continue with Vivienne in my heart' - Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81
New York Cosmos Opus ‘Greatest of all time’: Pelé as described by his peers
Russia Ukraine War Russia hits key infrastructure with missiles across Ukraine
Myanmar Suu Kyi

Myanmar court again finds ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.227 s