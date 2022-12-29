Five dead as freight lorry and bus crash near South Korean capital

Five dead as freight lorry and bus crash near South Korean capital
Smoke rises at the scene of the accident (Kim Do-hun/Yonhap/AP)
Thu, 29 Dec, 2022 - 08:03
Associated Press

A freight lorry crashed with a bus on a road near the South Korean capital Seoul on Thursday, causing a fire that killed at least five people and injured 37 others, officials said.

It was not known what caused the crash and fire or what cargo the lorry was carrying.

Firefighters at the scene in Gwacheon (Kim Jong-taik/Newsis/AP)

The National Fire Agency said the three of the injured were in a serious condition while 34 others were lightly injured.

Officials said the crash happened inside a noise-barrier tunnel on the road.

TV footage showed thick black plumes of smoke billowing from the tunnel, but fire officials said later they have almost put out the blaze.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile attack
Virus Outbreak China US announces new Covid test rules for travellers from China
Iraq Trademark Piracy Iraqi firms violating international trademarks face crackdown
CrashPlace: International
The fire burns through the Grand Diamond City Casino and Hotel (Fresh News/AP)

At least 11 dead in fire at hotel casino on Cambodia border

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.219 s