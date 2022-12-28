Pope asks for special prayers for ‘very sick’ Benedict XVI

Pope Francis on Wednesday said his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, is “very sick”, and he asked the faithful to pray for the retired pontiff so God will comfort him “to the very end”.

Pope Francis did not elaborate on the condition of Benedict, who resigned as pontiff in February 2013, the first pope to retire in 600 years, but the Vatican later said his health is “worsening” and that Pope Francis had been to see him.