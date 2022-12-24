Eight killed as liquified gas tanker explodes in South Africa

A burned out vehicle marks the spot where a gas tanker exploded under a bridge in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg on Saturday, December 24, 2022 (Hein Kaiser/AP/PA)
Sat, 24 Dec, 2022 - 15:51
Mogomotsi Magome, Associated Press

A truck carrying liquified petroleum gas has exploded in the South African town of Boksburg, killing at least eight people and injuring 50 others, officials said.

The top of the truck scraped a low bridge, sparking flames that caused the explosion, according to emergency services officials.

Video footage shared by residents on social media showed the dramatic explosion on Saturday, with pedestrians running away from the blaze and cars speeding away.

Several houses and vehicles were damaged by the explosion, according to local reports.

People are taken away from a care home close to where a truck carrying liquified petroleum gas exploded in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg (Shiraaz Mohamed/AP/PA)

The tanker was reportedly delivering gas to the nearby OR Tambo Memorial Hospital, where some of the injured were treated.

Patients in some units at the hospital had to be evacuated because of the explosion and fire, according to local media.

“Walking through here was just a sight of absolute devastation, I have never seen something like this ever before,” resident Simon Lapping, told the Citizen newspaper.

He said he saw the bodies of six adults and two children.

The incident will be investigated, said Tania Campbell, mayor of Ekurhuleni, the municipality which includes Boksburg, which is east of Johannesburg.

“The disaster management cluster is on site assisting the victims of this tragedy and assessing the cause of the accident,” she said.

“On behalf of the city, the office of the executive mayor commits itself to assisting all role players in ensuring that a comprehensive investigation takes place and those who are liable are brought to book.”

