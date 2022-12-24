Pussy Riot release Ukraine war protest song and call for Putin to be tried

Russian punk band Pussy Riot have released a new song in protest over the war in Ukraine and have called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be tried for his actions.

In a statement released alongside the track, titled Mama, Don’t Watch TV, they describe Putin’s government as a “terrorist regime” and the president, his officials, generals and propagandists as “war criminals”.

The collective wrote in the statement: “This song is our statement against the war that Putin started in Ukraine.

“On 24th February 2022 Russia began a wide scale military attack on Ukraine.

“Russian bombs and rockets destroyed Ukrainian homes, schools, hospitals, wrecking towns and destroying lives.

“We believe that Putin’s regime is a terrorist regime, and Putin himself, his officials, generals and propagandists are war criminals.”

The group added that the song’s chorus is based on the words of a captured Russian conscript soldier who reportedly told his mother on a phone call: “Mom, there are no Nazis here, don’t watch TV.”

The song’s music video features scenes from the ongoing war alongside the band rapping the lyrics while wearing their signature colourful balaclavas.

In their statement, the group issued a three-point demand, calling on countries to stop purchasing Russian gas and oil and to cease the sale of weapons and police ammunition to Russia.

They also requested for the western bank accounts and property of Russian officials and oligarchs to be arrested and for personal sanctions to be introduced against them as well as an international tribunal to “try Vladimir Putin, employees of Russian state propaganda, army officers and everyone who is responsible for the genocide of the Ukrainian nation”.

The group is known for staging protests often against the actions taken by the Russian government and officials.

In 2021, the Russian Justice Ministry designated one of the group’s members, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, as a “foreign agent” as part of efforts to stifle dissent.

The “foreign agent” label implies additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations that can discredit recipients.

Tolokonnikova had previously become known for taking part in a 2012 protest inside Moscow’s Christ The Saviour Cathedral, after which she spent nearly two years in prison.

Fellow collective member Maria Alyokhina was also detained in Moscow in 2021 after protests broke out demanding the release of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

In 2018, four members of the group invaded the pitch during the World Cup final being held in Moscow to protest against police brutality, an action for which they served 15 days in jail.