22 killed in fire at illegal shelter in Russia
In this handout photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a nursing home in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Russia’s emergencies ministry said Saturday that 20 people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. The fire broke out before dawn in the two-story wooden building in the city 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)
Sat, 24 Dec, 2022 - 10:51
Associated Press reporters

A fire has killed 22 people at a private shelter operating illegally in the Russian city of Kemerovo, officials said.

Initial reports described the wooden building in the Siberian city – 1,900 miles east of Moscow – as a nursing home, but the country’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, later said it was a “temporary residence for persons in a difficult life situation”.

The committee said a man who rented the building has been arrested and charged with violation of safety regulations resulting in multiple deaths.

The aftermath of the fire in Kemerovo (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service/AP)

The statement did not identify him, but news reports said he was a local clergyman.

The cause of the fire, which broke out before dawn, has not been determined, but the investigative committee said residents told the shelter operator the day before the fire that the coal-fired boiler was malfunctioning.

Six other people were injured in the blaze which destroyed the two-storey building.

Vehicles sit along U.S. 131 north by 84th Street on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 in Byron Center, Mich. A blizzard warning is in effect for Kent County and the surrounding region. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Neil Blake/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Wild winter storm brings Christmas travel mayhem in US

