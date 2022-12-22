O2 Academy Brixton has licence temporarily suspended after fatal crowd crush

Security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23, and Rebecca Ikumelo, 33 were badly hurt when fans without tickets tried to get into a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London venue on December 15.
The O2 Academy Brixton has had its licence temporarily suspended after two people died in a crowd crush at the venue (PA)

The O2 Academy Brixton has had its licence temporarily suspended after two people died in a crowd crush at the venue.

A 21-year-old woman remains seriously ill in hospital.

Rebecca Ikumelo died in the crowd crush outside the venue (Metropolitan Police/PA)

On Thursday, Lambeth Council’s licensing sub-committee decided to force the site to close until a further meeting on January 16 next year.

The O2 Academy Brixton offered a voluntary closure until that date before the meeting.

Announcing the sub-committee’s decision, Cllr Fred Cowell said: “The sub-committee accepts the licence-holder’s offer to voluntarily close has been made in good faith.

“They have already cancelled a New Year’s Eve event and will cancel other events between now and January 16 2023.

“However, counsel for the licence-holder… accepted that a voluntary undertaking by his client is not enforceable in law were it to be breached.

Gaby Hutchinson was working at the venue at the time of the incident (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“The sub-committee’s focus today is on measures necessary to prevent serious crime or serious disorder or both at the venue.

“The sub-committee is aware that investigations are at an early stage and the facts that led up to the fatal incident are not entirely clear.

“However, in the view of the licensing sub-committee, given the severity of events of December 15 2022, the risks to public safety as a consequence of, in particular, serious disorder rising from a lack of crowd control at the front doors of the venue remain high if the venue were able to operate as before.”

Cllr Cowell said the decision should not be taken as an indication as to what the sub-committee will conclude at the next meeting in January.

Thailand’s prime minister attended funeral rites on Thursday for six sailors who died when their warship sank in stormy weather on Sunday (Anuthep Cheysakron/AP)

Thai navy holds funeral for six dead from sunken warship

