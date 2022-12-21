Climate activists decapitate prominent Berlin Christmas tree

Activists hold the top of a Christmas Tree and show a banner reading: ‘It’s just the top of the Christmas tree’ at the Pariser Platz in Berlin, Germany (Paul Zinken/dpa/AP)
Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 11:43
Associated Press reporters

Climate activists said they have sawn off the tip of the Christmas tree erected in front of Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate.

The group Last Generation said two of its members used a hydraulic lift and hand saw to cut six feet off the top of the 50-foot tree and hang up a banner stating: “This is only the tip of the Christmas tree.”

German police confirmed the incident.

Police officers patrol the Christmas Tree in front of the Brandenburg Gate the Pariser Platz in Berlin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)

In a statement, the group said it wanted to highlight Germany is so far only seeing the “tip” of the climate catastrophe happening around the world.

It called on the government of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to do more to tackle global warming.

The group has drawn attention and anger in recent months by blocking major roads and throwing food at famous paintings.

Criticising such protests, Mr Scholz had called on the activists to instead show “a bit of creativity.”

