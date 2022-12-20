Taliban release two Americans in ‘goodwill gesture’

FYI – State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news conference at the State Department, March 10, 2022, in Washington. The Taliban have released two American detainees held in Afghanistan. That’s according to State Department spokesman Ned Price on Tuesday. Price called the release an apparent goodwill gesture on the part of the Taliban. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, Pool, File)
Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 22:10
Associated Press reporters

The Taliban have released two Americans held in Afghanistan in what appeared to be a “goodwill gesture,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.

The release was not part of any larger prisoner swap, and no money changed hands, he told reporters.

A senior administration official said the US government was currently assisting the two, and that they would soon be reunited soon with their families.

The official was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Neither Mr Price nor the official identified the two Americans.

The US does not formally recognise Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, who took power from a US-backed government after US forces withdrew in 2021.

