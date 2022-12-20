Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits frontline city of Bakhmut

Zelenskyy said Russia’s efforts to conquer Bakhmut had turned the eastern Ukrainian city into ruins
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits frontline city of Bakhmut
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Niall Carson/PA)
Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 11:20
Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the recent focus of some of the most intense fighting of Russia’s war, his office said.

The eastern city is the scene of “fierce battles” between Ukraine’s defenders and Russia’s invading forces, the president’s office in Kyiv said on Tuesday.

The office said that Mr Zelenskyy met and chatted with military personnel.

Earlier this month, Mr Zelenskyy said Russia’s efforts to conquer Bakhmut had turned the eastern Ukrainian city into ruins.

New graves in a cemetery in Bakhmut (LIBKOS/AP)

“The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city that the Russian army turned into burnt ruins,” he said.

Bakhmut has remained in Ukrainian hands during the almost 10-month war, thwarting Moscow’s goal of capturing Donetsk province, part of the Donbas region bordering Russia.

Taking Bakhmut would rupture Ukraine’s supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press on toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, which are key Ukrainian strongholds in the province.

Pro-Moscow separatists have controlled part of Donetsk and neighbouring Luhansk province since 2014.

Mercenaries from the Wagner Group, a shadowy Russian military company, are reported to be leading the charge in Bakhmut.

