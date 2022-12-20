Body of baby found at recycling centre was likely in household bin – UK police

The infant, named Gabriel by medical staff, was discovered at the site on November 29
Police have appealed for information (PA)

Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 10:45
Sam Russell, PA

The body of a newborn boy found at a recycling centre is likely to have been collected from a household bin, detectives in the UK have said.

Cambridgeshire Police said that the infant, named Gabriel by medical staff, was discovered at the site in Ely Road, Waterbeach on November 29.

The force said inquiries with recycling centre staff suggest it is “likely” that the baby came from recycling collected from household blue bins in Peterborough and its surrounding villages, March, Whittlesey, Melbourn or streets off Mill Road in Cambridge.

A post-mortem examination carried out on December 5 returned inconclusive results about how Gabriel died.

Detective Chief Superintendent John Massey said: “We are still investigating this tragic incident and trying to locate the baby’s mother to offer her all the support she needs.

"It is important to note that we have now obtained the baby boy’s DNA, so we can compare this to any name that is put forward for a parent

“We are particularly touched by the gesture of medical staff naming him Gabriel, given the start of advent, while we work together to try to identify him and his family.

“We are still keeping an open mind as to what has happened and are exploring every potential avenue, but if anyone has any information we would strongly urge them to contact us or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

WaterbeachPlace: UKPlace: East Anglia
